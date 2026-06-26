Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of southern New Hampshire

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire Friday afternoon.

The watch is for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

“Storms may contain strong gusty winds, hail & even a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Please seek shelter if placed under a warning!” Boston 25 Meteorologist Aj Mastrangelo says.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Southern New Hampshire until 9PM tonight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds, hail & even a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Please seek shelter if placed under a warning! @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/DKo3dYoed1 — A.J. Mastrangelo (@AJ_Mast_WX) June 26, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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