Human remains found during search for missing New Hampshire mother

DERRY, NH — New Hampshire state officials say they have found human remains after searching for the body of a missing mother in Derry on Thursday.

The skeletal human remains were found after investigators scoured a marshy area behind the Hoodkroft Country Club, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office told Boston 25 News. Derry police received a tip the day before, the department told Boston 25 News.

The attorney general’s office says the age of the remains, the cause of death, the individual’s age, biological sex, and identity are unknown at this point.

A source had previously told Boston 25 News the search is an attempt to finally locate the body of Amanda Grazewski.

Grazewski, a 23-year-old single mother, vanished on St. Patrick’s Day in 2020, at the very beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic. Amanda was living at a hotel in Nashua, but her money ran out and a friend brought her to a house on Birch Street. Sometime overnight, Amanda disappeared, leaving behind her phone, laptop and clothes.

Derry police recently told Boston 25 News they are still trying to solve the 5-year-old case.

Investigators will remain near the golf course for “at least an additional day,” the AG’s office said

The AG’s office says additional info will not be released until the body can be thoroughly examined.

