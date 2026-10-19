Hopkinton man charged with attempted murder at town beach released after court appearance

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Hopkinton man accused of trying to drown another man during a fight at a town beach has been released following a court appearance Monday.

Steven Dana, 71, was indicted earlier this month on attempted murder charges in connection with the June altercation.

Dana had already posted the original $7,500 bail set when he appeared in court in June.

As conditions of his release, Dana must stay away from the location where the incident happened and have no contact with the victim.

Investigators said the fight began over access to the town beach. Video captured the confrontation as it unfolded.

Dana is accused of striking 21-year-old Matthew Duffy of Milford in the face before straddling him, putting his hands around his neck and holding him underwater for approximately 10 seconds in an attempt to drown him.

Duffy’s friends eventually pulled Dana off him, police said.

The case is due back in court Nov. 9, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Dec. 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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