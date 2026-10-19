PETA calls for federal investigation into treatment of pigs used in experiments at UMass Chan

WORCESTER, Mass. — PETA is calling for a federal investigation into UMass Chan Medical School over the treatment of pigs used in cardiac experiments.

The animal rights organization alleges piglets used in the experiments underwent invasive procedures, did not receive timely care, and were found dead in their enclosures.

“These piglets endured invasive heart experiments, were denied timely care, and were found dead in concrete cells,” PETA Vice President of Laboratory Investigations Dr. Alka Chandna said in a statement. “They were living, feeling beings who were treated like disposable raw materials in a system that took what it wanted from their bodies.”

PETA is asking federal authorities to investigate and hold the medical school accountable.

The organization is also asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to investigate whether Earle M. Parsons & Sons Inc., which PETA says supplied three pigs to UMass Chan, was legally authorized to sell the animals.

One of those pigs died, according to PETA.

PETA alleges UMass Chan has had previous animal welfare and compliance violations, including animal deaths involving dehydration, inadequate monitoring and failures in veterinary communication. The organization also says federal authorities have previously cited the medical school over issues involving medical and anesthesia records, pain relief, and animal procedures.

PETA is urging UMass Chan to move away from animal experiments and use alternative research methods.

Boston 25 has reached out to UMass Chan for a statement and has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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