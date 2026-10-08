Man indicted on attempted murder charge in alleged attack on 21-year-old at Hopkinton lake

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A man has been indicted in connection with an alleged assault on a lake in Hopkinton.

Steven Dana, 71, was indicted by a Middlesex Grand Jury on attempted murder, strangulation, and assault and battery for the altercation on Lake Maspenock on June 3.

Authorities said Dana was involved in a verbal dispute over “resident-only” beach access that became physical with 21-year-old Matthew Duffy of Milford.

According to police, Dana struck Duffy in the face twice, causing both to fall into the water.

Police said Dana then straddled Duffy, put his hands around his neck, and held him underwater for approximately 10 seconds in an attempt to drown him.

Bystanders were able to pull Dana off of Duffy.

Authorities said Duffy had pre-existing injuries at the time from a motorcycle crash to his arms, limiting his ability to defend himself.

Dana is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. in Middlesex Superior Court.

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