Hopkinton man accused of holding victim underwater during fight due in court

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Hopkinton man accused of holding another man underwater during a violent fight at a town beach is set to appear in court Monday.

Investigators say 51-year-old Steven Dana was indicted earlier this month on attempted murder charges in connection with the June altercation.

Video of the incident showed the confrontation as it unfolded at a lake in Hopkinton.

Investigators say the fight began over access to the town beach.

Dana allegedly struck a 21-year-old Matthew Duffy of Milford in the face.

Police said Dana then straddled Duffy, put his hands around his neck, and held him underwater for approximately 10 seconds in an attempt to drown him.

The victim’s friends eventually pulled Dana off him, investigators said.

Dana is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Middlesex Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group