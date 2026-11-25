RUTLAND, Mass. — Court documents are providing new details on a tiny puppy found in a Rutland dumpster, for which two people are now facing criminal charges.

Body camera footage shows Rutland police officers pulling out a five-to-six-week-old puppy that was curled up inside a black trash bag last Thursday.

Rutland police say they found her after a call from someone who heard crying coming from the dumpster at an apartment complex on Maple Avenue.

An officer wrapped the Shih Zhu in a flannel shirt to keep her warm, but the investigation didn’t end there.

Court documents indicate elementary-level homework found in that trash bag helped police trace the puppy back to a family at a local school. School staff told police that one of their students had said they had “six puppies at home, but now only have five because “Snowball” went missing when dad took out the trash.”

That led officers to an apartment on Maple Ave. where a search, issued by Detective Jacob Deschamps, uncovered five more puppies and their mother.

“When I walked in, the first thing I saw was obviously the puppies coming to the door, free roaming, and they were just climbing around in trash. There were feces all over the floor and it looked generally uncared for,” Detective Deschamps said.

Court documents describe filthy living conditions of the home where two young children stayed, and a three-year-old only wearing a diaper. Officers report there was dog feces on the floor, “that appeared to consist mainly of corn,” along with open trash bags, and no dog food found inside.

Homework in trash bag leads police to suspects after puppy found in Rutland dumpster

Initial interviews with the adults at the home, Danta Gagnon and Tattianna Roque, described disconnected stories, claiming one of the dogs had gone missing, and they checked the trash bags, showing officers a text that said, “I should’ve kept looking. I feel so bad.”

“I don’t know how you lose a living being in your house for that amount of time. I can’t comprehend it,” Detective Deschamps said. “Whether it was carelessness or intended, responsibility to those dogs was not met, and we didn’t really feel that either one of their stories matched up at all.”

The mother and five puppies were removed and turned over to animal control.

“If you for whatever reason have an unwanted pet or animal, please contact us or your local police department. There are avenues that you can find that is not a dumpster,” Detective Deschamps said.

Gagnon and Roque are now facing animal cruelty charges, along with two counts of reckless endangerment of a child each.

The puppy found in the dumpster is being fostered by some of the folks who work at the Rutland Veterinary Clinic and is expected to make a full recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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