RUTLAND, Mass. — A puppy was rescued after being found tied inside a trash bag at an apartment complex in Rutland.

Rutland police said a Good Samaritan called officers on Nov. 19 after hearing the cries of a puppy that appeared to be coming from a dumpster.

Officers responded and searched through the trash before finding a tied bag with the puppy alive inside.

Body camera video shows officers pulling the puppy from the bag and wrapping it in clothing that was being dropped off for donation to help keep the dog warm.

The puppy was turned over to Rutland Regional Animal Control.

Police said investigators later executed a search warrant at a nearby home, and animal cruelty charges are expected.

An investigation into the incident remains on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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