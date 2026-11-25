MILTON, Mass. — The turkey is thawing, the guests are getting ready to arrive, but there’s one thing you may not be thinking about as you prepare for Thanksgiving....your plumbing!

“For Roto-Rooter, most likely the busiest time of the year. We have extra staffing in every department, plumbing, drains,” said Roto-Rooter Plumbing Manager Carmelo Scuderi.

While you prep, it’s good to note some of the biggest culprits may already be sitting in your kitchen.

“Typically, you find people putting potato peels, carrot peels, chicken bones, coffee grinds, eggshells. All of those are don’ts,” said Scuderi.

Grease may go down your drain as a liquid, but as it cools, there’s something to consider.

“If it goes down the drain, it starts to stick to the sides of the pipe and over time it just starts to close up and then you have a blockage and then you have to call us,” said Scuderi.

For homeowners with private septic systems, extra showers, to toilet flushes, more guests can also mean more strain on the system.

“Similar to a city sewer you know from your house the main line is going out to the street, on a septic system the line is going out to a tank and there are a lot of rules that go with septic systems. You don’t want to flush heavy toilet paper,” said Scuderi.

Some things to look out for, slow drains, gurgling sounds coming from your pipes, or water backing up in multiple areas of your house.

“It’s very easy for somebody to throw it down the toilet not thinking about it. It’s not malicious, it just happens,” said Scuderi.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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