Icy roads and damaging gusts

DAMAGING WIND, POWER OUTAGES, AND REFREEZING

The storm is over, but Monday is still on a WEATHER ALERT. Anything wet or slushy yesterday is frozen solid. Be cautious for icy and slick spots on the local roads. We even have a few flurries in the forecast that might dust a few spots. Overall, conditions will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. Temperatures will sit in the 20s with wind chills in the teens, so don’t expect any melting.

High winds will likely cause problems from tree to power line damage. Gusts 55-65 mph will persist today and this evening. Any power outages may be slow to restore because of the wind criteria needed to put up the bucket trucks - we might not drop below that threshold until late Tuesday.

Those of you at the immediate coast will see big waves and freezing spray today and Tuesday.

THURSDAY STORM

The next storm to monitor will likely be a “mostly miss”. The storm looks to graze southeastern MA Thursday afternoon or night with a couple or few inches of snowfall. The rest of southern New England is currently expected to see no more than a coating. We’ll keep you posted as we determine the cutoff to any minor accumulation.

