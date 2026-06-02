‘He’s here’: Superstar A.J. Brown arrives at Gillette Stadium after Patriots-Eagles blockbuster deal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown arrived at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after the New England Patriots acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots shared a video on social media of Brown walking into the stadium for his first day of work with his new team.

“A.J. Brown has arrived,” the team wrote in the caption of a Facebook post. In another post on X, the team added, “He’s here, and he’s perfect.”

The team also shared a photo of Brown wearing a Patriots jersey, standing next to star quarterback Drake Maye.

New England sent Philadelphia a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for Brown.

Brown, 28, played for the current New England Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel, in Tennessee for three seasons before he was traded from the Titans to the Eagles in April 2022.

In seven seasons, the veteran has racked up 524 receptions for more than 8,000 yards and scored 56 touchdowns in 105 games.

Brown will be added to a revamped offense alongside newcomers like fellow wide receiver Romero Doubs.

He is expected to practice with the team on Tuesday and then address the media. Vrabel is slated to speak before the start of practice at 11:30 a.m.

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