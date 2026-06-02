Patriots fans weigh in on blockbuster trade for WR A.J. Brown

The Patriots announced Monday that the trade with the Eagles would bring wide receiver A.J. Brown to Foxborough.

“Vert excited, very excited to see what he can do,” longtime Patriots fan, Anna Groves said.

Groves and her family are season ticket holders, and she says they are still reeling from last season with the Patriots making it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Now, the Patriots have a new weapon on the field.

Even Jake Stiner, a Giants fan, can’t deny this is a great move for the Pats.

“...anytime you can add an additional weapon like A.J. Brown, he’s a top ten easily wide receiver in the league, I think any team is going to want a guy of his body size, physicality... he’s great at route running. Overall, great addition to the team,” Stiner said.

However, some longtime Patriots fans have to admit, they are concerned with what this cost the Patriots.

“Mixed emotions,” one fan described feeling.

The trade strips the Patriots of their fifth round draft pick next year and their first round draft pick in 2028.

“...just concerned about the one and the fifth thought we could get away with a two but what do I know?” Dan Clark explaind.

At the same time though, no one can deny Brown’s talent on the field and if he can help bring the Patriots back to the Super Bowl, then of course they’ll agree this was a well worth it trade.

“If he catches 8 touchdowns this season, I think he will play an instrumental role helping some of the other guys out in the depth shot, for sure,” Stiner said.

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