5 juveniles arrested after police shooting, chase, and crash spanning Medford to Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — Five juveniles are in custody, and an investigation is ongoing after a chaotic early-morning incident that began with a reported car break-in attempt in Medford and ended with a police shooting, pursuit, and crash in Malden.

According to the Medford Police Department, officers were first called to the area of Barbara Lane in West Medford around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of individuals attempting to break into a motor vehicle.

An officer in the area soon spotted a vehicle matching the description on Lincoln Road. When the officer attempted to make contact, police said the vehicle drove toward the officer, prompting the officer to discharge their firearm.

Massachusetts State Police were notified, and a pursuit involving Medford officers and State Police troopers followed the vehicle into Malden.

Authorities said the vehicle ultimately crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, coming to a stop a short time later with the occupants fleeing on foot.

0 of 13 Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation

All five suspects, who police identified as juveniles, were quickly apprehended near the intersection of Medford and James streets in Malden.

Video from the scene showed an SUV lodged against a fence with shattered windows and apparent bullet holes. Troopers and Malden officers also roped off the scene with yellow tape.

Three police officers and one suspect were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. Officials said none of those injuries were related to the shots fired.

The incident remains under active investigation, and authorities said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group