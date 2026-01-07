Local

‘Unimaginable’: Mass. police departments share heartfelt condolences after death of Uxbridge officer

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Police departments across Massachusetts were sharing heartfelt condolences to the community of Uxbridge after an officer was struck and killed while helping a motorist on a highway in the Worcester County town early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of Route 146 around 12:40 a.m., according to the Uxbridge Police Department. The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy called the officer’s death a “devastating loss for our department and our community.”

After the deadly crash, a procession of cruisers escorted the full officer away from the scene of the crash.

The highway was closed for hours after the incident as investigators worked at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the driver involved in the crash or if charges would be filed.

Town officials were quick to hang black bunting outside Uxbridge police headquarters, a traditional symbol of respect for fallen law enforcement members.

Since news of the crash broke, police departments in cities and towns all over the state shared tributes and support.

Read some of the messages below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

