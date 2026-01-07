‘Unimaginable’: Mass. police departments share heartfelt condolences after death of Uxbridge officer

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Police departments across Massachusetts were sharing heartfelt condolences to the community of Uxbridge after an officer was struck and killed while helping a motorist on a highway in the Worcester County town early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of Route 146 around 12:40 a.m., according to the Uxbridge Police Department. The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy called the officer’s death a “devastating loss for our department and our community.”

After the deadly crash, a procession of cruisers escorted the full officer away from the scene of the crash.

The highway was closed for hours after the incident as investigators worked at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the driver involved in the crash or if charges would be filed.

Town officials were quick to hang black bunting outside Uxbridge police headquarters, a traditional symbol of respect for fallen law enforcement members.

Since news of the crash broke, police departments in cities and towns all over the state shared tributes and support.

Read some of the messages below:

The Boston Police Department offers our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen Uxbridge Police Officer.@UxbridgePD pic.twitter.com/gquxeqHN9l — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 7, 2026

The Mendon Police Department extends our condolences to the Uxbridge Police Department and the family of the officer lost in the line of duty. We honor their service and the life given in service to others. pic.twitter.com/v4IzX6TUTY — Mendon Police Department (@mendonpolice) January 7, 2026

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @UxbridgePD and the family of the officer killed in the line of duty overnight.



A profound loss to the law enforcement community. End of Watch. Never Forgotten. 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/bt8MSL8zMk — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) January 7, 2026

The State Police Association of Massachusetts extends our deepest condolences to the @UxbridgePD on the tragic loss of one of your own early this morning. Our hearts are with the officer’s family, loved ones, and fellow officers as you grieve this unimaginable loss. Please know… pic.twitter.com/d27rHYKfWG — State Police Association of Massachusetts (@MSPTroopers) January 7, 2026

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Uxbridge Police Department. An officer passed away this morning in a crash while assisting a motorist on Route 146. pic.twitter.com/TtyCJnAigH — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) January 7, 2026

On behalf of the men and women of the Framingham Police Department, we extend our deepest condolences to the Uxbridge Police Department, and to the family and loved ones of the officer lost early this morning. pic.twitter.com/iDfGQ6tzNu — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) January 7, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

