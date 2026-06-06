New Bedford man dead following motorcycle crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A 52-year-old man is dead after a car collided with his motorcycle in Raynham on Friday evening.

According to police, around 9:40 p.m., officials received a 911 call reporting that a motorcycle and SUV were involved in a crash on South Street East and Hill Street.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2010 Ford Explorer, driven by a 22-year-old Avon man, collided with a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven straight on by a 52-year-old New Bedford man.

The 52-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group