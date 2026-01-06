Hearing in wrongful death lawsuit against Karen Read postponed

BROCKTON, Mass. — The civil lawsuit hearing scheduled for Tuesday against Karen Read has been postponed.

Boston 25 confirmed this hour before it was scheduled to begin.

Read’s lawyers were expected to request documents from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office and others involved, but an agreement was reached with the D.A.’s office prior to the hearing.

Read is facing a wrongful death claim filed by the family of John O’Keefe.

Read’s legal team was prepared to ask a judge to order the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, former state trooper Michael Proctor and suspended Canton police sergeant Sean Goode to produce relevant documents pertaining to the case.

Despite reaching an agreement with the District Attorney’s office and Proctor ahead of the hearing, Read’s legal team is still trying to establish communication with Goode’s attorneys regarding document requests.

In addition to fighting the wrongful death claim, Read has filed her own lawsuit against several members of law enforcement and witnesses involved in her two criminal trials.

A jury found Read not guilty of O’Keefe’s murder in June 2025 after a retrial that followed a mistrial a year earlier.

Read is expected back in court in February.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

