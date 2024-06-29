Health officials warn residents about potential exposure to measles in Mass., New Hampshire

Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is alerting residents of a case of measles from an international visitor.

According to the DPH, the visitor traveled through Boston to Amsterdam using public transportation on Saturday, June 22 while infectious.

The traveler was present in public locations which could have resulted in exposure to other people.

Exposures to this individual may have occurred at the following locations and times:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

11:40 a.m. Dartmouth Coach bus line departure from Hanover, NH

Dartmouth College to Boston, MA arriving at Logan Airport (Boston, MA) at approximately 2:40 p.m.

2:40 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. Terminal E at Logan Airport, Boston, MA

Flight KLM6016 from Boston to Amsterdam departing from Gate E5

“Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that has seen an increase in cases and outbreaks worldwide,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “People who are not vaccinated are at greater risk of infection. The best way for people to protect themselves from this disease is to make sure they are vaccinated.”

“Early symptoms of measles occur 10 days to two weeks after exposure and may resemble a cold (with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes) and a rash occurs on the skin two to four days after the initial symptoms develop,” DPH said.

According to the Department of Health, measles is more easily spread than almost any other disease.

DPH urges all those who do not know their measles immunization status to get vaccinated with at least one dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

