BOSTON — Boston will officially be in a heat wave on Friday as another summer scorcher is expected, with dangerous heat and humidity continuing heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

At Carson Beach on Friday morning, many people were already looking for ways to stay cool as temperatures climbed. While some beachgoers embraced the tropical-like weather, others said the extreme heat had become difficult to handle.

Health experts warn that heat-related illnesses become far more common during periods of extreme heat and humidity, making preparation especially important.

People spending time outdoors are encouraged to take frequent breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water, and reapply sunscreen regularly throughout the day.

Some beachgoers told Boston 25 News they have been taking extra precautions.

“My AC was broken, so I had to make sure that was fixed for the heat wave- gotta stay prepared,” one person said.

Others said the heat has become overwhelming.

“Honestly, I think it’s really too hot. I mean, the sand is insane right now. I can’t even step on it,” another beachgoer said.

Many families are expected to flock to beaches across Massachusetts this holiday weekend, both to celebrate Independence Day and escape the sweltering conditions.

Doctors say residents should be on the lookout for symptoms of heat-related illness, including dizziness, excessive sweating, swelling, and heat rash. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should move to a cooler location immediately and begin hydrating.

Dr. Harleen Marwah, a pediatrician with Mass General Brigham, said children face a higher risk during extreme heat because their bodies are less efficient at cooling themselves.

Heading to the beach? Boston doctor shares critical safety tips as dangerous heat scorches Mass.

“When it’s very humid outside, it slows the evaporation of sweat and interrupts that natural cooling process,” Marwah said.

She explained that high humidity makes it even harder for the body to regulate temperature, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

While a swim can provide temporary relief, Marwah emphasized that getting into the water is not a substitute for proper hydration.

“It’ll cool you down in the immediate term, and it can be a nice kind of reprieve from the heat. It doesn’t necessarily take the place of proper hydration,” she said.

Experts recommend drinking water before heading outdoors, staying hydrated throughout the day, and replenishing fluids after outdoor activities.

For those not spending time at the beach, staying inside air-conditioned buildings can help reduce the risk of heat-related illness as the heat wave continues across the region.

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