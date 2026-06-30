Weather Alert: Dangerous heat & storms

EXTREME HEAT & HUMIDITY

It’s a mild and muggy start to the day with temperatures already climbing. A few areas of fog are possible this morning, especially across southeastern Massachusetts, so be prepared for some reduced visibility during the early commute. Sunshine will break through, sending temperatures into the upper 80s with some spots nearing 90 degrees. It will feel warmer with the added humidity.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for parts of Massachusetts from Wednesday through Saturday, with an Extreme Heat Watch for portions of Vermont, New Hampshire, and the South Coast. Before the heat peaks, we’re watching for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms today. A few storms could become strong, with gusty winds and downpours possible. The greatest risk for severe storms stays focused across northwestern New England.

The heat wave begins Wednesday as temperatures surge into the 90s. Thursday looks like the hottest day of the stretch, with highs potentially reaching the triple digits and the possibility of record warmth. Friday will remain dangerously hot, with temperatures again near 100 degrees in some spots. With high humidity, it will feel even hotter, so limit time outdoors during the afternoon and stay hydrated.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND

Saturday stays hot with highs in the 90s. We’ll also watch the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could impact Fourth of July fireworks plans, so keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor celebrations planned.

A cold front will bring some relief Sunday with temperatures dropping back into the 80s. It won’t be completely dry, though, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible as cooler air starts to move in.

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