Death investigation after body found floating in water at South Shore beach

HULL, Mass. — Authorities have launched a death investigation after a body was found floating in the water at a popular South Shore beach.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that emergency crews recovered the body of an elderly man at Hull’s Nantasket Beach.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead from an apparent drowning.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed multiple investigators with flashlights gathered in the parking lot near the shoreline late Wednesday night.

Crime scene tape was also blocking one of the beach’s access points.

Nantasket Beach death investigation

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

The DA’s office is expected to release additional information later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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