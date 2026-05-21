CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Tyler Brown, 46, appeared at Cambridge District Court on Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

Brown joined the hearing via Zoom from a hospital bed. Brown is facing felony charges that include two counts of armed assault to murder. A plea of not guilty has been entered on his behalf.

Tyler Brown

Casmir Bangoura is one of the drivers that got caught in the crossfire last Monday, after prosecutors say Brown fired more than 70 rounds from an assault-style weapon along Memorial Drive.

Bangoura says he was going for a car wash, before everything changed in a split second.

“He was pointing at me, he started shooting,” said Bangoura. “I hit either a tree or something, the car wasn’t moving anymore, and he then came to the window and said something. At that point, I realized that my legs were no longer; I felt like the blood was in my pants. I couldn’t feel my legs no more and then …(gets choked up) yeah, he came to the window side at that very moment, I was just praying and hoping that he don’t shoot from that angle.”

‘He was pointing at me’: Driver recounts Cambridge shooting, recovering from multiple gunshot wounds

During Thursday’s dangerousness hearing, the commonwealth cited brown’s extensive criminal history, one that dates back decades.

On Thursday, a judge ordered that Brown be detained without bail, with a probable cause hearing date set for June 22.

“I am definitely hoping for justice,” said Bangoura.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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