Haverhill police to wear body cameras after city council vote

HAVERHILL, MASS. — The Haverhill Police Department will soon be wearing body cameras while on duty following a city council vote.

The vote comes nearly six months after the death of Francis Gigliotti.

Gigliotti died after an encounter with Haverhill police outside Braford Seafood, and it would later be determined that Joseph Hurley had allegedly sold him drugs prior to the incident.

Hurley would be charged with distribution of a Class B substance, and several officers would be placed on leave.

Officer Katelyn Tully would also pass away unexpectedly after the incident.

Because Haverhill police were not wearing cameras at the time, the incident and investigation had to be pieced together via surveillance and cell phone video.

