Police investigating after person shot in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after two people were shot outside a building in Roxbury.

According to police, the incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. when officers were dispatched to 575 Warren Street to reports of a person shot.

Once there, officers found a man outside the building suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Boston Medical Center for a non-life-threatening condition.

According to police, a graduation ceremony for the Community Academy was occurring near the area of the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group