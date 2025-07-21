Essex County DA releases new video of man’s struggle with police that ended with death in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Essex County DA has released new video of a man’s struggle with police that ended with his death in Haverhill

Francis Gigliotti, 43, was pronounced dead at the hospital following an encounter with police outside Bradford Seafood, where police say he was acting erratically.

The incident was captured on cellphone video.

“I can assure you that a complete, impartial and independent investigation will be done by my office,” District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said. “I am committed to transparency a providing the public with as much information that we can at the appropriate time.”

A man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs to Gigliotti hours before his deadly encounter.

Joseph Hurley was charged on July 14 with distribution of a Class B substance.

According to a Haverhill Police report, Gigliotti was seen buying drugs from a man dressed in all black riding a scooter on White Street around 5 p.m.

The Essex County district attorney’s office released a 28-minute video of footage obtained from witnesses and cameras in the city that showed Gigliotti prior to his death.

The video shows Gigliotti running in and out of traffic and crossing the street. Another clip shows him trying to get into Bradford Seafood restaurant as officers restrain him.

Seven Haverhill Police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Haverhill police said its officers do not wear body cameras.

The cause of Gigliotti’s death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group