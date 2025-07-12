43-year-old man dies following confrontation with police in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a confrontation with police in Haverhill.

According to the Essex County DA, Haverhill Police responded to a call about a man behaving erratically on White Street, where he was seen running into traffic and hitting a car with his head.

Video surveillance captured the man weaving through traffic, narrowly avoiding being struck by vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers found the man behaving belligerently and called for an ambulance to assess his condition, the DA said.

The man fled the scene on foot and attempted to enter Bradford Seafood on Winter Street.

A struggle ensued outside the establishment as officers tried to restrain him for safety reasons.

During the struggle, the man became unresponsive, and first responders administered lifesaving aid. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation by the District Attorney’s Office, Haverhill Police, and the Chief Medical Examiner and additional details are not being released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group