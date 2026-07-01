Haverhill mayor announces sewage leakage into Merrimack River has ended

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill Mayor Melinda Barrett announced that after millions of gallons of wastewater leaked into the Merrimack River, it has ended.

Nearly a week ago, on the night of Friday, June 27, torrential rainfall overwhelmed the wastewater pipeline and contributed to a break in a 42-inch sewer force main near Haverhill’s main pumping station. After further inspection, crews found an additional break that would require additional repairs.

The discharge caused several closures to surrounding beaches, including all in Ipswich.

Mayor Barrett says emergency bypass contractors have installed a temporary 24-inch bypass pipeline that sends wastewater to Haverhill’s wastewater facility.

“This is a major milestone in the emergency response,” Mayor Barrett said. “Stopping the discharge into the Merrimack River has been our highest priority since this incident began. Contractors and engineers have worked around the clock over the past several days to make this happen.”

Contractors will continue installing a secondary temporary 24-inch bypass pipeline, allowing increased wastewater to be transferred. Crews will also continue to work on repairing the 42-inch force main for a permanent fix.

Officials say that despite the stoppage to the wastewater discharge, residents should avoid contact with the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours.

“Although the discharge into the Merrimack River has ended, residents and recreational users are advised to avoid contact with the Merrimack River in the vicinity of Haverhill and downstream for at least the next 48 hours, or until otherwise recommended by public health officials, due to the potential presence of elevated bacteria and other pollutants associated with the recent sanitary sewer overflow,” Mayor Barrett added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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