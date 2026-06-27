Storm triggers major sewer line breaks in Haverhill, causing discharge into Merrimack River

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill officials say a major break in a critical wastewater pipeline caused untreated sewage to discharge into the Merrimack River during a powerful overnight storm.

The issue began around 9 p.m. Friday, when torrential rainfall overwhelmed the system and contributed to a break in a 42-inch sewer force main near Haverhill’s main pumping station, according to the Haverhill Mayor’s Office. That pipeline carries wastewater from homes and businesses to the city’s treatment plant.

As crews investigated the initial damage, they discovered a second break along the same line Saturday, expanding the scope of the repair and complicating efforts to fix the problem, according to the city.

Officials say the dual failures mean that untreated wastewater is currently being released into the Merrimack River downstream of the downtown area rather than reaching the treatment facility.

“Priorities are to protect public health, stop the discharge into the Merrimack River as quickly as possible, maintain sewer service to the community, and complete a safe and permanent repair,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Despite the breaks, the city says sewer service remains fully operational and that residents are not expected to experience any disruptions. Officials also emphasized that Haverhill’s drinking water system is separate and remains safe.

Crews, engineers, and contractors have been working continuously since the first break was discovered, focusing on stopping the discharge while maintaining service to thousands of homes and businesses. City leaders say shutting down the pumping station is not an option, as it could trigger widespread sewer backups and additional overflows.

The discovery of the second break indicates a larger damaged area than initially believed. Officials say a full assessment is needed before repairs can begin to ensure all compromised sections of the pipe are addressed.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been notified, along with other regulatory agencies.

The exact cause of the failures remains under investigation.

As a precaution, residents are being urged to avoid contact with the Merrimack River near and downstream of the discharge area until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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