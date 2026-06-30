City and state leaders optimistic Haverhill sewer line can be fixed quickly

HAVERHILL, Mass. — In Haverhill, city and state leaders are optimistic they can save the July 4 holiday weekend after a broken sewer line closed area ocean beaches to swimming.

On Friday, a major sewer line at the South Mill St pumping station broke sending up to 8 million gallons of untreated wastewater directly into the Merrimack River.

Haverhill DPW Director Bob Ward has been overseeing 24-hour emergency repairs since Friday.

He tells me it is suspected that Friday’s torrential rains overwhelmed the system, breaking the sewer line and even washing away a road at the pumping station.

“With that amount of water, a little blip in power, things like that, anything that doesn’t operate exactly right, potentially could cause a surge in pressure,” Ward said.

At city hall, Governor Maura Healey met with Haverhill Leaders offering help.

The Governor said until water bacteria levels drop, ocean beaches downriver will be closed to swimming, but they remain open to the public.

For now, the governor says, stay out of the water.

“The beaches are open. It’s really important for people to hear that because I think there’s been misunderstanding about that. The beaches are open,” Healey said.

Since Friday, workers have been replacing the broken main sewer line with two smaller temporary lines.

It’s hoped one line will start drawing wastewater Wednesday morning, while work continues on the second line.

“If we have an estimated 8 million gallons going into the river right now that’ll take all of it,” Mayor Melinda Barrett said.

“I do not want another weekend impacted by this and that’s why I am optimistic that we’ll be in good shape for this weekend,” Governor Healey told reporters at an afternoon press briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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