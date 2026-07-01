2 people seen climbing Empire State Building, fly banner

NEW YORK — Two people scaled to the top of the Empire State Building and hung a banner from the antenna more than a thousand feet above the ground.

WCBS reported that the people were wearing masks and unfurled a banner that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

The Associated Press said the pair was arrested and their names were not immediately released.

It was not immediately known how they got to the platform and tower, WPIX reported.

The New York Post noted that they were “kissing-daredevils clad in dark clothes and a cat mask” who went up to the top of the building and its antenna, 1,454 feet in the air.

There is an observation deck on the 86th floor, or about 1,050 feet from the base, according to the building’s website. Another is on the 102nd floor, or 1,250 above the ground.

WNBC reported that they came down around 12:40 p.m. to a platform, then came down the rest of the way about 10 minutes later.

This isn’t the first time someone has made the death-defying climb.

French climber Alain Robert, known as the “French Spider-Man,” free climbed the landmark with bare hands and feet in 1994. Robert was arrested, the Post reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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