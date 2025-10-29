Haunted Help: Local Halloween display helping to feed the hungry

ASHLAND, Mass. — An impressive Halloween display in Ashland is not only drawing in big crowds, but also lots of donations.

It starts with a haunted maze with the spookiest scenes.

“You’re gonna start with the rotten patch we call it, those are the evil rotted pumpkins and you’re gonna pass by the witches’ area with the witches house, and of course you’re going to go into the cemetery loaded with zombies,” said Craig Morrison, the homeowner who creates this display every year on Hickory Road.

You’ll pass by some original Halloween villains, walk through a corn maze full of surprises,

and don’t forget the creepy clowns!

“As the kids got older, less people came to our house because as the kids got older they went to more efficient neighborhoods to trick or treat,” said Morrison.

He says the Morrison Manor Haunted Halloween display got more intense as a way to keep his kids around.

“So I decided to really take it to another level and I thought if I do this they will come here,” said Morrison.

And sure enough they did – along with the whole town.

Morrison’s now adult children even volunteer as actors to add an extra scare.

Morrison says it’s not only a way to get into the Halloween spirit it’s also a way to give back.

He’s already gathered tons of donations for the local food pantry from the many visitors who stop by.

Plus people will donate via Venmo too.

“It’s like unbelievable you saw the huge pile in my garage and then people so generous donating money, last year we raised just over 5,000 dollars,” said Morrison.

Morrison says this does take a lot of work. He spends about a month to set it up and about two weeks to break it down, but he says it’s always worth it.

“Every time I’m like this is it, it’s so stressful doing this all and then I see all the joy that it brings to the community, and it keeps me going every year,” said Morrison.

You can check out this display every night until Halloween, and on Halloween night they’ll have their haunted Halloween candy tent open for trick or treaters.

