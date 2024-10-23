Hanson officials will ‘leave measures in place’ to prevent projection of Trump sign on water tower

HANSON, Mass. — In an executive session Tuesday night, Hanson officials say they will continue to prevent a political sign from being projected onto the town’s water tower by a resident.

“The Town of Hanson does not endorse any political candidate, party or platform in any election. Town bylaws prohibit the display of political symbols or signage on government property, and the Town is duty-bound to enforce the bylaws,” the Hanson Select Board wrote in a statement.

On October 12, a home on High Street began projecting a “Trump 2024″ sign on a water tower at night. The town quickly sent the homeowner a cease and desist letter urging them to stop.

“Since that time, the resident has not projected the image but has also declined to agree in writing that they will not project the image onto the water tower again,” town officials wrote. “This has locked the Town into an unfortunate stalemate, and to avoid an on-again, off-again cycle, the Select Board has decided to leave measures in place to dim the projection until further notice.”

The sign has become a polarizing topic in town, with some people telling Boston 25 News they support the free speech and creativity the homeowner is showing. On Sunday, a support rally was held in the Shaw’s parking lot, dubbed “MAGApalooza.” Others say they’re “disgusted” by the political sign.

Police say displaying the sign is not a crime because it isn’t causing property damage and it’s not trespassing because it’s being projected from private property.

The Hanson Select Board calls the situation “deeply unfortunate and unnecessary,” and says it has resulted in at least one voicemail threat made towards a town official.

Police do not believe the threats originated locally.

“The Hanson Select Board strongly desires that this individual resident agree to put an end to this matter without delay,” a spokesperson said.

As of Tuesday night, the sign has still yet to be displayed.

