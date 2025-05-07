New Hampshire man charged with negligent homicide in 2024 crash that killed Massachusetts man

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is now facing negligent homicide and other charges in connection with a 2024 crash that killed a Massachusetts man, police said Wednesday.

Felly S. Mizenga, 54, of Manchester, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 12 crash that killed Brian Marcoux of Dracut, Massachusetts, police said.

Mizenga is charged with negligent homicide, vehicular assault, hands-free violation, yellow/solid line violation and failure to yield, police said.

Mizenga was released on personal recognizance bail, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Derry District Court on June 11.

On Oct. 12, at approximately 12:18 p.m., Londonderry Police and Fire personnel responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on Rockingham Road, near the Manchester town line.

Felly S. Mizenga (Londonderry, N.H. Police Department)

Responders found a crash involving a 2019 Toyota Highlander, driven by Mizenga, and a 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that Marcoux was riding.

Marcoux was taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Mizenga remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

His arrest on Wednesday resulted after an investigation by the department’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, police said.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the witnesses who remained on scene and provided critical information to our officers,” police said Wednesday. “We also wish to thank the Manchester Police Department for their assistance during the response and investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group