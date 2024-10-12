Political sign being displayed on Hanson water tower

HANSON, Mass. — A political is being displayed on a water tower in the town of Hanson and officials say they are aware.

The water tower off of High Street is currently displaying the message “Trump 2024.″

The Hanson Police Department is aware of a political image that is being projected onto a town water tower and is looking into the matter.” Hanson Police Department said to Boston 25 in a statement on Friday.

A Boston 25 news photographer was able to locate the projector in question. The town officials say this should not be taken as an official endorsement.

“The Hanson Police Department does not endorse any political candidate or party or any such imagery being projected onto town property.” Hanson police say.

Boston has reached out to the town administrator but has not heard back at the time of this story.

Police say there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

