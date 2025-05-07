Police identify man killed in April 19 shooting on Washington Street in Roxbury

BOSTON — Police have identified the victim killed in a weekend shooting in Roxbury last month.

Andrew Owens, 38, of Boston died after he was found shot on Washington Street on April 19, police said Wednesday.

About 11:03 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, officers responded to the area of 2343 Washington St., Roxbury, for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Owens suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim took themselves to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online.

Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers. Boston Police say the department “strictly protects the identities of those who assist in investigations anonymously.”

For those affected by this incident, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team offers free and confidential support 24/7. Residents who need emotional assistance may call 617-431-0125.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

