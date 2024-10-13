Hanson resident displaying Trump 2024 logo on water tower to get cease-and-desist order, town says

HANSON, Mass. — Political advertisements are reaching new heights in Hanson, with the Presidential election less than a month away.

A home on High St. has placed a projector on top of a storage container in their backyard and is making use of a white water tower behind their home. Once the sun goes down “Trump 2024″ can be seen projected on it.

“Loved it I thought it was great,” said Derrick Welch, Hanson.

“I think it’s certainly creative if that’s who he’s supporting,” said Dorran Prescott, Hanson.

Hanson Police said they don’t endorse any political candidate or party being projected on town property. They said it’s not a crime because it isn’t causing property damage and it’s not trespassing because it’s being projected from private property.

“I don’t see any harm in it free speech free advertising,” said Virginia Costley, Hanson.

Some people told Boston 25 News they’re disgusted by it. Other people said regardless of where you stand politically, it’s clever.

“People put up signs anywhere and everywhere it’s obviously something that impacts us when we drive or walk by and it’s one of those things where you know obviously if people are supporting who they’re supporting they’re supporting that person,” said Prescott.

“Hey may the best person win that’s all we can say do all the advertising you can and hope you get the votes,” said Costly.

Boston 25 reached out to the Town Manager for comment and released this statement:

“On Friday, Oct. 11, the Town of Hanson became aware that a resident was projecting the image of a political sign from their property onto the Town of Hanson municipal water tower at 228 High St. This misleads the public into believing that this activity is sanctioned by or condoned by the Town.

As a governmental entity, the Town of Hanson does not endorse candidates for any office from any political party, nor does the Town allow political signs to be displayed on municipal property

The Town of Hanson’s Sign Regulations, which can be viewed here, contain language that makes this individual’s actions a violation of Town bylaws. The Town is working on a Cease and Desist order to present to the resident.

The Town intends to issue the maximum fine of $100 per day until the activity is discontinued.

Highway Department employees have positioned a spotlight to shine on the water tower to dim the projection. Further measures are being considered at this time.

This individual’s actions have the potential to cost a significant amount of taxpayer dollars, including attorney fees, overtime to pay Highway Department workers to turn the spotlight on and off each day, and the potential for having to rent or purchase stronger lighting equipment. The $100 per day fine will likely not cover these expenses.

The Town of Hanson respects the free speech rights of all residents, and the right of all residents to express their political views, but not on Town property or in a manner that makes it appear that the Town of Hanson is endorsing any political candidate.

No further information is available at this time and updates will be provided as necessary.”

