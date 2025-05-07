Mass. man who rented room at residential daycare gets prison time for child porn, feds say

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who previously rented a room at a residential daycare was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison on child pornography charges, the U.S. Attorney said.

Juan Levano, 24, of West Bridgewater, was sentenced in federal court in Boston for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material depicting children ranging from infancy to 13 years old, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

More than 100 video and image files, most of which appear to depict child pornography, were found stored in a photo application on Levano’s phone, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns sentenced Levano to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

In December, Levano pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Investigators identified Levano as a user of an internet-based communications application used for the trafficking of child sexual abuse material.

As a user of the platform, Levano participated in groups where child sexual abuse material was disseminated, prosecutors said.

At the time of the offense, Levano rented a room at a residence that is registered as a residential daycare, prosecutors said.

Both Levano and the owner of the residence and daycare denied that Levano worked at the residential daycare and denied that Levano had any contact with the children who attend it, prosecutors said.

Investigators seized various electronic devices belonging to Levano during a search of the residence.

During the search, prosecutors said Levano admitted to being a member of several groups on the chat application and obtaining child sexual abuse material from those groups.

A review of Levano’s phone revealed that Levano was a member of several active groups on the platform that included the exchange of child sexual abuse material, including children ranging from infancy to 13 years old.

