‘Great for the neighborhood’: Enthusiasm in Everett for new, approved soccer stadium

EVERETT, Mass. — It’s a huge project that promises to transform the area around Everett, Boston, and Somerville.

Across from Wynn Casino, on the shore of the Mystic River, the Kraft Group is intending to build a new soccer stadium, a new home for the New England Revolution.

The team currently plays in Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, in a New Year’s Eve press release, announced a $48-million agreement with the Kraft Group that provides money for infrastructure that would address traffic and transit issues in this dense urban area.

In Everett, on this New Year’s Day, the news is generating some excitement.

“I grew up in Everett. I never imagined I’d have a casino and a soccer stadium,” Everett resident Bob Sansone said.

“I like soccer. Sometimes I go to Foxboro, but it’s too far,” said Jamie Flores of Malden.

The Agreement calls for major improvements in road conditions in the Charlestown area

And in the Assembly Square area in Somerville, where changes to the T station and the construction of a pedestrian bridge are meant to alleviate traffic.

The area around Route 93’s exits, which impacts Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood, is specifically getting attention.

Long before the Casino was built, this was an area prone to massive traffic tie-ups.

It’s hoped the new Stadium agreement will turn this area around.

“I think it’s great for the neighborhood, it’s great for the city. Having the revolution so close to Boston will draw a lot of people in,” said Benny Knoblauch of Somerville.

This agreement is a major milestone.

But this is not yet a done deal

There are still more state approvals needed before the New England Revolution can make plans for their new home.

