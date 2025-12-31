Kraft Group, cities of Everett and Boston, agree to proposed soccer stadium

BOSTON — The Kraft Group and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced an agreement of a ‘community benefits package’ for the proposed soccer stadium for the New England Revolution, valued at nearly $48 million over the next 15 years.

The agreement will primarily fund infrastructure improvements and projects in neighboring Charlestown, as the proposed stadium will be located just over the Everett line.

The Kraft Group’s funding commitment is aimed at improving local infrastructure, which has been a point of discussion among community leaders.

Mayor Wu emphasized that the stadium, “will enhance Boston’s position as the sports and entertainment capital of New England while transforming a blighted site on our doorstep.”

Charlestown is expected to receive most of the mitigation funds, which will be crucial for ongoing development needs in the area. The Kraft Group will make an initial payment of $3 million over six years towards the Charlestown Community Impact Fund. Additionally, at least half of future ticket revenue, expected to be around $2 million a year, will go towards specific municipal projects in the city.

“Charlestown has been clear that a project of this scale must come with real mitigation,” said City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. “After months of negotiations, the City secured nearly $50 million in payments over 15 years, up from an initial $750,000 proposal, along with funding for public safety, traffic management, and major infrastructure improvements in Sullivan Square and surrounding corridors.”

“The language we passed into law to move this project forward made clear that the communities most affected by this project should have a voice in how this development moves forward, and I want to thank Mayor Wu for all her work to ensure that Charlestown’s needs have been addressed in this agreement,” said State Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I am happy to see the Revolution soccer stadium reach this critical step to making this transformational project a reality.”

Currently, the New England Revolution play at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, which is shared with the New England Patriots. The relocation is aimed at expanding the Revolution’s fanbase.

The Kraft Group and city officials are expected to finalize specific projects and funding distribution in the coming months, with an emphasis on beginning infrastructural improvements in 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

