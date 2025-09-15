‘Gives them hope’: Team 89ers talks about the impact of the Jimmy Fund Walk since it first began

BOSTON — Boston 25 News is partnering with the Jimmy Fund Walk on Sunday, October 5th, where thousands of walkers will raise money for cancer research.

The Jimmy Fund Walk, an annual event, has been a significant contributor to cancer research funding. Participants walk various distances along the Boston Marathon route to support the cause, with many teams forming to walk together and raise funds.

That included Team 89’ers and their inspiration: Lou Goldberg.

“He’s very special to me, and he’s been working very hard on the Jimmy Fund Walk,” said Megan Momtaheni about Goldberg, her 92-year-old stepfather.

Goldberg was one of the original participants of the Jimmy Fund Walk, lacing up his walking shoes since 1989. Momtaheni say Louberg had been a dedicated platelet donor at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, donating every other Saturday. When the Walk official began, Goldberg started walking the half-marathon route with his ‘Saturday Crew.’ The group eventually formed ‘Team 89ers’. Momtaheni joined the walk in 2006 and is now the team captain.

“I want him to know that, the impact he’s had on me and my family and my daughter and also on many, many other people,” she said.

Megan says her involvement in the walk is deeply personal, having lost her grandmother to cancer and having other family members diagnosed with the disease.

“You just feel like a part of a family,” she said, describing the community of walkers.

Megan says she hopes that her stepfather’s dedication will inspire others to join the cause.

“I would hope that this inspires other walkers or new walkers like Lou inspired me 19 years ago to just carry on the work until we have no cancer,” she expressed.

