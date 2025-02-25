3 women from Revere found dead at hotel in Belize

A North Shore community is mourning the loss of three young women found dead while on vacation in Belize.

The city of Revere shared the GoFundMe pages of Kaoutar Naqqad, Wafae El-Arar and Imane Mallah on Facebook on Monday, calling the women’s deaths tragic and unexpected.

The Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro told Boston 25 News that preliminary reports suggest all three died as a result of drug overdoses.

The resort says it is still waiting on final confirmation from police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

