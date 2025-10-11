BOSTON — New England’s first nor’easter of the season is brewing, and that means heavy rain, strong winds, and some flooding are on the way.

Even though we don’t have to worry about snow, this storm will be quite the nuisance over a good 48-hour window, so let’s break down the timing & impacts...

STORM TIMELINE

Believe it or not, the storm itself does not actually develop until Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, north-moving heavy rain will reach the Long Island Sound, eventually overtaking our area between 4-8 pm. If you have morning or midday plans, those should remain dry!

0 of 3 Get ready for the first nor’easter of the season! Get ready for the first nor’easter of the season! Get ready for the first nor’easter of the season!

Rain and wind will steadily increase in intensity from the onset, with the heaviest rain and strongest wind occurring between early Monday morning and midday. Both high tides (roughly 5 am and 5 pm) are likely to result in minor coastal flooding across all beaches.

Get ready for the first nor’easter of the season!

The storm will slowly but surely begin to subside overnight through Tuesday morning. Rain will become more off & on, though breezy conditions will persist through the day. Expect breaks in the clouds at some point after dark.

STORM IMPACTS

This storm will be more of a “practice round” for stronger storms coming later in the season. It does not present as a particularly dangerous storm, but it will be quite the inconvenience for any plans early in the week.

Get ready for the first nor’easter of the season!

A general 1-2″ of rain inland is unlikely to result in flooding, but southeastern Mass will pick up 2-4″. In this part of the state, minor inland flooding is possible.

Get ready for the first nor’easter of the season!

Wind gusts will peak at 35-40mph inland and 45-50mph at the coastline. It will be slightly stronger along the hilltops and the Cape + Islands. Still, this is unlikely to cause damage beyond twigs and leaves being taken off trees. Power outages are possible, but will remain very few.

Get ready for the first nor’easter of the season!

Minor coastal flooding, as previously mentioned, is likely to occur at high tides. Beach erosion should remain minor, too. Stay alert & aware of this if you happen to be in a more vulnerable area, though.

BOTTOM LINE

This will not be one of the most impactful storms of the cold months, but you should be prepared for a few messy days. Grab the boots, grab a rain jacket, and with temps in the 50s, make sure you stay warm! You can still go about your normal activities, but you’ll be much more comfortable if you leave the house prepared for the weather!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group