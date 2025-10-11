Coastal storm to hit Massachusetts: See the latest timeline, expected impacts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A coastal storm is expected to hit Massachusetts this weekend and linger for multiple days, bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and the risk of flooding in coastal communities.

Boston 25 Meteorologists warn that the worst of the storm is expected late Sunday into Monday, with impacts lingering into Tuesday.

A strong coastal storm is on the way. Expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding from Sunday through Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/6we6ZazwNN — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) October 11, 2025

Latest storm timeline

Sunday: Rain moves in from south to north during the day

Sunday p.m.- Monday: Peak of the storm with the heaviest rain, strongest winds, and highest flood risk

Tuesday a.m.: Lingering impacts possible through early morning

Expected Storm Impacts

Heavy Rainfall:

Eastern Mass.: Widespread 2″ to 5″, especially over Cape Cod and the Islands.

Interior: 1″ to 2″ expected.

Localized street flooding is possible due to rapid rainfall and clogged storm drains.

Flooding Concerns:

Coastal Flood Watch in effect from Sunday morning through Monday night.

Minor flooding could begin as early as Friday afternoon.

Most significant flooding threat is Sunday–Monday, particularly in:

Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Strong Winds:

Wind gusts could exceed 55+ mph, especially over Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Advisories issued:

High Wind Watch – Martha’s Vineyard & Nantucket (Sun PM – Mon PM)



Wind Advisory – Cape Cod (Sun night – Mon night)

Winds of this strength can lead to power outages, downed tree limbs, and dangerous travel conditions, Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said.

Coastal Concerns:

Beach erosion and coastal flooding are likely during high tide cycles Sunday into Monday.

Coastal communities should monitor updates closely and be ready to act if flood warnings are issued.

How to Prepare Now:

Meteorologist Vicki Graf urges residents to take time now to prepare ahead of the storm:

Clear storm drains near your home.

Secure or bring in Halloween decorations and patio furniture.

Make sure emergency supplies, flashlights, and batteries are ready.

Stay up-to-date with local weather alerts and advisories.

Officials urge residents in flood-prone areas to check their risk using FEMA flood maps and to stay alert for power outages and emergency updates.

Boston 25 News will continue to monitor conditions and provide live coverage throughout the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

