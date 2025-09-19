‘Generational impact’: Historic decision clears way for 70-story skyscrapers in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — The Boston Planning and Development Agency Board has given the green light to a controversial zoning plan that clears the way for new buildings to tower up to 700 feet in parts of Downtown Boston.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of the plan that now moves forward to the Boston Zoning Commission.

The historic decision for one of the most historic parts of Boston could soon change downtown’s skyline as we know it.

Only elected officials were allowed to testify before Thursday’s vote, and all but one asked for the vote to be postponed.

Most of the community members in attendance were also opposed to the zoning plan moving forward without additional changes.

“This is a big historic mistake and a missed opportunity, and I’m ashamed for the city of Boston,” said Back Bay resident Martyn Roetter. “This will set the tone for the future of downtown for many years to come.”

The opposition includes concerns that towering skyscrapers up to 70 stories could threaten historic character and cast shadows over Boston Common and the Public Garden.

“Boston has a unique charm. We live in Boston for a reason. We’re proud to be Bostonians for a reason, and when you take that away and turn it into New York City, that’s not a good outcome for our city,” said Rishi Shukla, co-founder of the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association.

Shukla told Boston 25 News he believes the contentious community process has been disingenuous.

He said the voice of the majority has not been listened to.

“This has a generational impact,” he said. “We’re in the oldest urban core in the city of America, and we’re on the verge of fundamentally altering it.”

Mayor Wu’s administration has defended the plan that’s been revised over the years and has said that the goal is to allow for more housing downtown.

There were some supporters in the crowd ahead of the vote.

The board also pointed to written comments in support of the zoning plan through the community process.

“This sends a very strong message to people about investing in Boston and bringing people back to downtown,” said South Boston resident Michael Vaughan. “It went on for over six years. This was a lengthy, very inclusive, extensive process.”

A statement released by Friends of the Public Garden Board Chair Leslie Singleton Adam ahead of the vote did not mince words.

“It is irresponsible to the next generation in our city to grant these building heights without protecting our shared public spaces from the cumulative shadow impacts that will be unlocked with this new zoning,” it said in part.

Public testimony will be allowed at a Boston Zoning Commission hearing that’s expected to happen next month before a final decision is reached.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

