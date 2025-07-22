700-foot skyscraper proposal in downtown draws ‘Manhattanization’ criticism

BOSTON — Boston’s skyline could soon be growing upwards, 700 feet to be exact, and some critics say they’re worried that ‘Manhattanization’ could jeopardize its historic preservation.

Proposed zoning changes would allow 700-foot skyscrapers, or about 70 stories, in certain areas of downtown Boston.

The tallest two buildings in the downtown corridor are the Winthrop Center, at 691 feet, and the Millennium Tower, at 684 feet.

The potential changes are part of the downtown initiative that aims to create more homes to address the housing crisis.

Many of the more than 800 public comments sent to the city of Boston have criticized the idea.

“To me, this plan represents the ‘Manhattanization’ of Boston, and (I) am strongly opposed to that happening in a city with a totally different history, character, and size from that of New York,” wrote Esther Messing.

The Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association has been collaborating with neighbors, business leaders, and city officials to address the community’s concerns.

“We have a once in a generation opportunity to get planning and development right at the core of downtown Boston,” said Rishi Shukla with the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association. “We want to make sure we’re not building a canyon of luxury towers.”

The maximum height of buildings will decrease closer to Boston Common and the Public Garden.

Two state laws help protect those treasured public parks from excessive shadowing.

Those rules were challenged in 2017 when the state of Massachusetts ultimately allowed an exemption for the Winthrop Center.

“Putting towers up closer to the parks and open spaces fundamentally alters the complexion of the neighborhood,” Shukla told Boston 25 News. “A well thought out plan means getting the height right. It means getting the infrastructure right. It means getting the shadows right.”

The downtown zoning proposal could serve as a model for Mayor Wu’s vision to rezone other neighborhoods.

Her office continues to engage with stakeholders before the proposal potentially moves forward in September.

“We believe Boston can achieve both dynamic and broadly beneficial growth as well as the protection of sunlight and green space, and we will continue to engage the city and other partners to help realize that vision,” said a statement from Friends of the Public Graden Board Chair Leslie Singleton Adam.

A spokesperson with Mayor Wu’s administration said she is grateful for the continued community feedback.

“She has asked the Planning Department to more explicitly incorporate the shared goal to boost residential development and housing creation Downtown before advancing the plan this fall. The Administration believes that curating the right mix of housing, commercial, and retail uses Downtown will continue improving safety, boosting foot traffic, and creating the best possible environment for businesses and neighbors,” said a statement from a city spokesperson.

The Boston Planning Department is also separately considering allowing taller buildings in neighboring Chinatown.

Some neighbors and business owners worry higher land values will entice landlords to sell for higher prices or jack up the rent.

“While we continue to be in discussion with City officials and developers about this concept, our concern is that the City not backslide far from its original Community Commercial zoning proposal, which recognized the importance of preventing the displacement of both residential tenants and small businesses in the heart of “commercial” Chinatown,” said Lydia Lowe, Executive Director of the Chinatown Community Land Trust.

Lowe said the impact of so-called “upzoning” is already being felt in the neighborhood.

According to Lowe, that includes an $11,000 monthly rent increase for two businesses co-owned by the same family and tenants facing displacement from affordable housing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

