“He was always there”: Family of fallen Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff speaks out

BOSTON — The family of fallen Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff is speaking out for the first time since he was killed last weekend while battling a third-alarm fire.

Kilduff, a 53-year-old father of two and U.S. Marine veteran, fell from the third floor while fighting the blaze on Treadway Road.

“He was always there. You’d call him, he’d answer. I don’t think I ever got his voicemail,” his son said.

His daughter, Hanna said he was always supportive, no matter what his children wanted to pursue.

‘One of our best’: Veteran Boston firefighter killed battling 3-alarm blaze in Dorchester

“He literally supported anything we ever wanted to do. If we expressed even a tiny interest in wanting to try something, he would show up with everything we needed to get it done,” Hanna said.

Kilduff’s son said his father taught him how to be the kind of dad he wished he had growing up.

“He would never let you stress out about anything. He would do anything for you,” his son said.

A wake for Kilduff will be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Saint Theresa of Avila Parish, located at 2078 Centre St. in West Roxbury.

Funeral services will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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