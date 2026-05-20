Funeral services announced young woman killed in Boston boat crash

The services for the young woman killed in a deadly boat crash in Boston Harbor earlier this month have been announced.

A funeral mass for Lizzie Dankert will be held on Thursday at 11 am at St. Augustine’s Church on Essex Street in Andover.

Dankert was a former student-athlete at Union College and a 2020 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence.

Dankert died after the boat she was on slammed into a pier near Logan International Airport’s Runway 4R.

Officials say the impact of the crash threw all of the boaters onto rocks lining the shore.

Three other people were on board at the time. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Boston 25 News has learned that 40-year-old Lawrence Shieh had taken the boat out from a Seaport dock with Dankert and two 23-year-old women.

A lifelong friend of Dankert said she has “no words” to describe the news of her death.

“I have never known a life without Lizzie. For 24 years, we were more than next-door neighbors - we were inseparable. We grew up side by side, sharing every phase of life together. When I think of my childhood, I think of us,” Rachel Souza said. “There are no words to describe the loss. I will forever miss having my person across the street and every memory we’ve shared from our very first to our very last. I am heartbroken.”

Rachel Souza/Lizzie Dankert (Rachel Souza)

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