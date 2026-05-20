District identifies boy pulled from an Andover pond as middle school student

ANDOVER, Mass. — Andover Public Schools have identified a boy that was pulled from a pond yesterday as a middle school student.

At around 4:31 p.m. on Tuesday, first responders arrived at the shoreline of Field Pond in Andover to find several male juvenile males who said their friend had gone underwater and never came back up.

First responders entered the water and were able to locate the male 25 feet from the shore, submerged in approximately 10-12 feet of water.

First responders were able to pull the male from the water and place him onto the paddle board and immediately begin life saving measures. He was later medflighted to a Boston hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The male was a middle school student at Doherty Middle School in Andover, according to Interim Superintendent Keith Taverna.

“We know that some students and members of our community may have witnessed or heard about what occurred. Events like this can be upsetting and may bring a range of emotions, concerns, and questions for students, staff, and families across our district,” Taverna said in a statement.

The district will have a support team of school counselors, social workers, and other trained professionals across schools to provide care, guidance, and support to any student or staff member who may need it.

At Doherty Middle School, additional counselors and social workers are available in the main office for students who would like someone to talk to.

“We encourage families to check in with their children, as they may process events like this in different ways. If you feel your child may need additional support, please do not hesitate to contact your child’s school principal directly,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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