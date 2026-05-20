Teen struck by a car in Northbridge, driver arrested

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A teen was struck by a car in Northbridge early this morning, and the driver was arrested.

According to Northbridge police, the young girl was struck around 6:56 a.m. a suffered a head injury.

She is now in stable condition.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver who was tending to the victim. 55-year-old Andrew Boreliz of Whitinsville was arrested on scene for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Boreliz was later transported to Uxbridge District Court for arraignment.

The accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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