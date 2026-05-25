Union President reflects on legacy of fallen Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff

BOSTON — Firefighters across Massachusetts continue mourning the loss of Boston firefighter Robert “Bobby” Kilduff Jr., who was killed while responding to a third-alarm fire in Dorchester on Saturday night.

Kilduff, 53, a 24-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department, died after falling from the third floor of a home on Treadway Road while battling the blaze.

Boston Firefighters Union President Sam Dillon spoke with Boston 25 News about Kilduff’s legacy and the impact he had on the firefighting community.

Dillon described Kilduff as many others also have, “heart of the firehouse,” saying he represented everything people expect from a Boston firefighter.

“He was dedicated to serving the community. He was passionate about saving lives and not just citizens of Boston, but protecting and standing up for his fellow firefighters,” Dillon said.

According to Dillon, Kilduff had responded to a technical rescue earlier in the day before responding to the Dorchester fire.

Dillon also reflected on Kilduff’s service as a proud Marine Corps veteran and the sacrifices firefighters make every day.

“When you look at what just happened in Boston, and you see someone like Bobby Kilduff, you see all the men and women of Local 718 — there are men and women who are out there who on a daily basis proudly pay the debt of living in a city where you are protected from tragedy,” Dillon said.

Dillon said Kilduff carried immense pride in being a firefighter and embodied the spirit of public service.

“Bobby Kilduff epitomized the type of person who not only shouldered that burden, but wore it with so much pride,” Dillon said. “When it came to being a firefighter, Bobby Kilduff wore his heart on his sleeve.”

He also spoke about the emotional toll firefighters face while continuing to answer emergency calls, even in the aftermath of tragedy.

“Without hesitation, members of Rescue 2 ran to the piece and went out the front door less than a day after what happened to Bobby,” Dillon said. “That just speaks to the men and women who wear that badge. They will never hesitate to put their lives on the line.”

Dillon said Kilduff will receive the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a public servant in the city of Boston.

Kilduff is survived by his adult son and daughter. He was also a member of Boston Firefighters Local 718, the International Association of Firefighters, and the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.

Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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