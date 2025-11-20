Full jury has been seated in Brian Walshe’s murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — A full jury has been selected in the murder trial of Brian Walshe, a South Shore man who is accused of killing his wife.

Following three days of jury selection, a full set of jurors has now been seated.

On the first day of jury selection, Nine of the 16 jurors needed for the trial were seated. As of Wednesday afternoon, 12 jurors had been seated.

The proceedings will now focus on whether Walshe is guilty of murder.

Walshe is charged with the murder of his missing wife, Ana Walshe, over New Year’s 2023. Her body has never been found.

Just last week, Walshe was deemed competent to stand trial last week. If deemed not competent, Walshe’s charges may have been suspended indefinitely or even dismissed if his competency could not have been restored.

However, on Tuesday, Walshe dropped a bombshell in the courthouse when he admitted in court that Ana is dead, pleading guilty to two lesser charges of lying to investigators and disposing of her body.

Despite those admissions, Walshe still faces a first-degree murder charge.

Testimony for the case is expected to begin on December 1st.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

